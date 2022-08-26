Drake Takes It Back To The 70’s Era His New Slicked Back Hairdo

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Drake is out here looking like his name should be Sal, and he sells gaudy jewelry. The Grammy award-winning rapper debuted a new hairdo on his Instagram, and it is giving throwback Papi for sure!

Drake is always finding new ways to reinvent himself, whether it’s through his music or his appearance. He’s a trendsetter and doesn’t mind jumping out there and being in a league of his own. His latest daring move involves an interesting new look, to say the least. The 35-year-old mogul posted a picture on his Instagram page rocking a vintage hairstyle that gives him a total sugar daddy swag. His new slick back ‘do is the talk of the internet, and of course people are eating it up.

Drake’s new snazzy ‘do features his thick hair combed back to resemble a curl and a mullet in one. He posted the look on his Instagram with the caption, “Give this guy a name…” His followers obeyed and went crazy in the comments with suggestions. One follower wrote, “Lionel Drizzy!” which definitely fits Drake’s new vibe. Another follower suggested “Pimp name slick back,” and the list of names continued to go on and on.

We aren’t sure if Drake has something up his sleeve or if he’s just trying a new look. But whatever the case is, he sure has our attention.

