Drake: Has Announced His First Show At The Apollo Theater

Drake is head to the big Apple.

That’s right Drake is making his way to New York to do a show at the Apollo Theater.

Drake announced he’ll be taking the iconic Apollo Theater stage in Harlem on Nov. 11 for a special concert in partnership with SiriusXM.

It will mark the “God’s Plan” hitmaker’s first time performing at the storied venue.

The 4-time Grammy Award winner shared a snap of the official poster for “SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series” on his Instagram Tuesday night (LoveBScott)

 

