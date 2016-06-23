CLOSE
#NoBillNoBreak: House Dems Protest For New Gun Control Laws

Congress has adjourned until July 4, while some house representatives stage a sit-in over gun control.

Georgia representative John Lewis is leading the sit-in protest, demanding a vote on new gun-control legislation. While C-Span cameras were ordered to be shut off, the protesting legislators broadcasted their protests through Facebook live.

Their push for new gun-control legislation is a response to the recent shooting of 50 people at a nightclub in Orlando.

