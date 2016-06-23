NoBillNoBreak: House Dems Protest For New Gun Control Laws

0 reads Leave a comment
Congress has adjourned until July 4, while some house representatives stage a sit-in over gun control.
Georgia representative John Lewis is leading the sit-in protest, demanding a vote on new gun-control legislation. While C-Span cameras were ordered to be shut off, the protesting legislators broadcasted their protests through Facebook live.
Their push for new gun-control legislation is a response to the recent shooting of 50 people at a nightclub in Orlando.
New El DeBarge on the Way With an Appearance By
Alligator Drags Off Boy at Disney Florida Resort
Search Underway for New UC President
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @oldSchoolCincy
JOIN THE OFFICIAL OLD SCHOOL CINCY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE
Famous Ohioans
29 photos Launch gallery
Famous Ohioans
1. Regina KingSource:WENN 1 of 29
2. Halle BerrySource:Getty 2 of 29
3. Gary OwenSource:Station Provided/Boom 3 of 29
4. Sarah Jessica Parker4 of 29
5. Katt WilliamsSource:Getty 5 of 29
6. Luke PerrySource:WENN 6 of 29
7. Terrence HowardSource:Getty 7 of 29
8. Portrait Of Ruby DeeSource:Getty 8 of 29
9. AvantSource:Radio One Digital 9 of 29
10. George Clooney10 of 29
11. Eddie LevertSource:Getty 11 of 29
12. Lebron JamesSource:Getty 12 of 29
13. Anita Baker13 of 29
14. Steven Spielberg14 of 29
15. Gerald LevertSource:Getty 15 of 29
16. John Legend16 of 29
17. Katie Holmes17 of 29
18. Dave Chappelle18 of 29
19. Kid Cudi19 of 29
20. Drew Carey20 of 29
21. Nancy Wilson21 of 29
22. Neil Armstrong22 of 29
23. Phillip Michael Thomas23 of 29
24. Thomas Edison24 of 29
25. Kym Whitley25 of 29
26. Steve Harvey26 of 29
27. Arsenio HallSource:CLIENT IMAGING 27 of 29
28. Shad Moss AKA Bow WowSource:Getty 28 of 29
29. Bootsy CollinsSource:Getty 29 of 29
comments – add yours