SZA Announces North American Tour, First Stop in Ohio

Gather your coins because SZA just announced that she is going on tour! Her first of 17 stops will be in Columbus Ohio and she will hit various stops across North America. The tour is entitled SOS after her sophomore album.

Accompanying SZA on tour will be Grammy-nominated best artist Omar Apollo. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16th at 12noon at szasos.com

Stops include Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia Detroit, and more. See the full list of stops below:

Tue Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center THE S.O.S NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES: Wed Feb 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center Fri Feb 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Sat Feb 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena Mon Feb 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena Tue Feb 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Thu Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center* Sat Mar 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Tue Mar 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Thu Mar 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center Fri Mar 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center Mon Mar 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena Tue Mar 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena Thu Mar 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Sat Mar 18 – Portland, OR – Moda Center Sun Mar 19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena Wed Mar 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

