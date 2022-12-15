HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Lil Wayne: Gets His First Diamond Certification

Lil Wayne: Gets His First Diamond Certification

Congrats to Lil Wayne, who has gotten his first Diamond Certification for his song “Lollipop.”
That means that 10 million fans have bought the song.

“Lollipop” was first released in 2008 on his album “Tha Carter 3.”

  • What other songs from “Tha Carter 3” did you like the most?

