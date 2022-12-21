Woman Who Couldn’t Find Her Kids Arrested For Assaulting American Airline Employee [VIDEO]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

On another episode of people of wildin’ in the airport, a woman was arrested after attacking an American Airlines employee.

According to reports, police arrested 25-year-old Camilia McMillie at the Miami International Airport after she “took her frustrations out on a gate agent when she couldn’t find her two children, who had walked off to use the bathroom.”

McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City with her kids and had a layover at the south Florida airport.

Reports. state that she began screaming, went behind the desk, tossed keyboards, and ripped the boarding pass reader off the wooden counter causing around $10,000 worth of damage. She also grabbed a computer monitor and threw it at the gate agent hitting her in the shoulder.

American Airlines spokesperson Derek Walls gave a statement saying, “Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines, and we are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation.”

The mother was booked on an aggravated battery charge, among others with a $13,000 bond. The American Airlines employee suffered bruising on her right shoulder area.

