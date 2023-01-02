HomeCoronavirus

New year, new COVID-19 variant identified

According to NBC4i, It’s a new year and health experts said a newer version of the COVID-19 omicron variant is taking hold in the United States.

With infections and hospitalizations growing after the holidays, health experts are warning against complacency with the new variant.

This year will be the first start to a new year since 2020 that the pandemic isn’t front and center, but as 2023 begins, health experts said that in the new year, it’s still the old approach that’s the best defense against COVID-19.

In its latest report, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said the new subvariant, identified as XBB.1.5, makes up about 40 percent of coronavirus infections nationwide.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

