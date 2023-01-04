The Hot Spot: Killer Mike, Lyor Cohen Among High Profile Witnesses To Testify On Behalf Of Young Thug

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

25 High Profile Witnesses Will Testify On Young Thug’s Behalf

As we enter into a new year, there are still some high profiled cases that will carry over into 2023, with one of them being the gang-related charges in YSL case in Atlanta involving Young Thug.

Da Brat has the latest details surrounding the case, and a list of high profile witnesses that will testify on Thugga’s behalf has been revealed.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to source’s, rapper Killer Mike and longtime music executive Lyor Cohen are among the standout names on the potential witness list for the RICO trial.

WSBTV‘s Michael Seiden, “28 individuals were named publicly to the witness list in addition to all co-defendants in the case and anyone named on the ‘State’s Witness List’.”

Killer Mike (real name Michael Render) is an Atlanta native whose recent track features Young Thug, while Lyor Cohen co-founded the music label 300 Entertainment with Kevin Liles, which Young Thug signed to in 2014.

When Will Al Roker Return to TODAY?

In some more uplifting news, Da Brat also relays the latest information regarding Al Roker, and his return to the ‘Today’ show. After taking time to deal with medical issues, the legendary anchorman will return to studio in early January, and we can all agree the show just isn’t the same without him!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen below to everything you may have missed on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

RELATED: 7th YSL Member Takes Plea Deal, Says Young Thug Paid Him To Lay Low After Murder

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Hot Spot: Killer Mike, Lyor Cohen Among High Profile Witnesses To Testify On Behalf Of Young Thug was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com