Gabrielle Union: Spilling The Tea About Her Previous Marriage 

Gabrielle Union is spilling the tea about her previous marriage.

Gabrielle Union says she felt “entitled” to cheat on her “dysfunctional” marriage with Chris Howard.

Union accused Howard of cheating as well, noting that she and the athlete had “not one thing in common, no morals, no values, no scruples.”

Union described herself as “horny for validation” at the time and now considers herself as her “own motherf**ing validation and prize.

Union married Dwyane Wade in 2014 and welcomed daughter Kaavia by surrogate in 2018.

  • Is it ever okay to cheat? If so, when?
