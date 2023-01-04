Things I Learned This Week: Antibody Birth Control, Paid Menstrual Leave + A Marvel Actor’s Link To Slavery

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Life can definitely surprise you with the amount of things one person can discover in a week, and we’ve got to perfect place to talk about it on The Amanda Seales Show with “Things I Learned This Week.”

Amanda got the drop on some piping hot tea this past week, including a new birth control that uses antibodies to attack sperm like a virus, Spain approving a bill that will introduce paid leave for women on their menstrual cycle and an explosive allegation that puts Marvel actor Benedict Cumberbatch in a rather “strange” predicament involving reparations in Barbados due to his family’s history of owning slaves.

Get it all below on “Things I Learned This Week” via The Amanda Seales Show, and let us know some of the knowledge that you picked up in these streets:

