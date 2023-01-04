Update On Break: Christmas Gifts, Not-So-Fine Dining And Hopes For 2023

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Happy New Year, people!

With almost a week into 2023, Amanda Seales and DJ Nailz return to the show with a few updates from their respective holiday breaks. As you might imagine, both came prepared with some hilarious stories.

With Amanda spending the holidays in her home country of Grenada (seen above), you already know she was bound to come back with some stories from the island. Nailz on the other hand broke down his overall lackluster feelings towards the 2022 Christmas spirit, although he definitely loved the gift that Amanda got him.

See what he was gifted and the full “Update on Break” below on The Amanda Seales Show:

Update On Break: Christmas Gifts, Not-So-Fine Dining And Hopes For 2023 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com