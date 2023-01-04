New Year’s Resolutions For Other Folks: Herschel Walker, Ed Reed And Megan Thee Stallion

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Anyone make their New Year’s resolutions yet? Better yet, did you already fall off the wagon of staying consistent to said resolution(s)?

Don’t fret — Amanda Seales & DJ Nailz didn’t even think about making their own New Year’s resolutions! However, both had some rather entertaining suggestions for a select famous few.

RELATED: The Dos And Don’ts Of 2023 New Year’s Resolutions

As you sing along with the new TASS jingle (seen above), let us know if you agree with the resolutions that Amanda and Nailz suggested for NFL-pro-turned-political-putterer Herschel Walker, newly-appointed HBCU football coach (and also NFL pro) Ed Reed and rap queen Megan Thee Stallion as she recovers from legal vindication in her two-year Tory Lanez ordeal.

Talk with us more about New Year’s resolutions below on The Amanda Seales Show:

New Year’s Resolutions For Other Folks: Herschel Walker, Ed Reed And Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on blackamericaweb.com