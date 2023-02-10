HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Bengals Win ‘Celly Of The Year!!!

Cincinnati: Bengals Win 'Celly Of The Year!!!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengasl on winning the Celly of the year award at the NFL honors show.

The Celly of the year means the best celebration of the year.

The Bengals won the award for their “rollercoaster celebration” during the Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

RELATED TAGS

Bengals cincinnati Cincinnati Bengals

Close