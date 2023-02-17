HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

GloRilla: Hit In The Face With A Jacket At Her Show

GloRilla Hit In The Face With Jacket While Performing, Warns Fan To Stop Throwing Things At Her

Fans need to stop throwing things at GloRilla because she’s not going to put up with it.

TikTok user @bananaz_ana_ posted a video of GloRilla getting hit with a jacket while performing a show in Denver. In the clip, the Memphis rapper is launching into her song “Blessed” when

suddenly someone throws a jacket at her.

The 23-year-old rapper quickly scolded the fan for throwing objects onstage saying, “Look, little girl, don’t throw shit else at me,” she warned. “Don’t throw nothin’ else at me. That hit me in my

face. See, I was just about to jump in the crowd. She done f–ked that up,” Glo told the crowd.

Last week, GloRilla was splashed with water by an angry fan after she left an afterparty in Oakland, Calif., where she was reportedly supposed to perform but never touched the stage. Promoter

Con B went on his Instagram story to reveal a contract that shows a performance fee of $31,000 for GloRilla to perform.

