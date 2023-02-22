SZA dropped her sophomore album SOS in December and has recently announced plans to add ten new songs to it for a deluxe edition. The release date for the follow-up album has yet to be made public.
SZA has been racking up accolades left and right over the past few months. After SOS debuted at number 1 on Billboard 200, she was also named Billboard ‘Woman of the Year’ for 2022, broke the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album, and the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) just declared SOS is now officially platinum.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The ten additional tracks included on the deluxe version will now bring the total for SOS to 33 songs.
Are you here for more new music from SZA!?
The Latest:
- Storm Reid Is Blazing On The February Cover Of ‘Who What Wear’
- Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
- Wendy Williams Was All Smiles In NYC Sporting Monogram Fendi And Louis Vuitton
- SZA to Release 10 New Tracks on ‘SOS: Deluxe’
- Giant Eagle Stops Selling Water Sourced Near East Palestine Train Wreck
- Sephora’s New Hydrating Serum and Overnight Hydrating Mask Promotes Glowing Skin
- Ohio City Council President, Five Others, Arrested For Human Trafficking
- ‘Karen’ Video Shows White Woman Calling Cops On Black Men For Shoveling Snow On A Public Sidewalk
- Flemmie P. Kittrell: The Black Nutritionist Who Changed The Way We Approach Children’s Health
- Jayda Cheaves Wishes People Would Ask Less About Her Child’s Father And More About Her Mental Health
SZA to Release 10 New Tracks on ‘SOS: Deluxe’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
Cincinnati Music Festival Announces the 2023 Lineup
-
Cincy's Cutest Couple: Enter to Win a Date Night
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati: Demolition Set To Take Place At The Tri-County Mall This Spring
-
Nominate a Couple to be Cincy's Cutest Couple 2022
-
Win Tickets to See New Edition!