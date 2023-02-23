HomeCincy

Cincinnati: 4 Cincy Wheelchair Basketball Players Get College Scholarships



I love to hear a good story like this.

Four Cincinnati wheelchair basketball players received Full college scholarships.

The members of the Cincinnati Dragons, one of the country’s best teams, will receive full scholarships.

“Completely changed my life,” said Kendall Speaks, who will compete in the Big Ten. “I’m from a small town. I didn’t know there was anyone else like me in a wheelchair, and meeting people completely changed my life, my outlook on life and what I wanted to do. I want to continue to spread that to younger kids and be a role model.”

 

 

 

