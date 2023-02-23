‘Snowfall’: Damson Idris & Dave Andron On Crafting The Perfect Ending, Not Saying Goodbye

On Wednesday night (February 22), FX’s Snowfall premiered its sixth and final season. Fans are excited to see Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and the group again, but it’s bittersweet. (Spoilers ahead)
Season six starts with “Fallout,” which looks at how the drug trade has affected those in the early 80s to current day.
Desperate, broke, and with a baby on the way, Franklin seeks to find a way to gain back his fortune after Teddy emptied his bank account.
Snowfall co-creator, Steve Andron, says ending this season is hard, but he says of Franklin, “I think we found it, a surprising and yet inevitable ending for him.”
- How do you think Snowfall will end?
