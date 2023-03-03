Chris Rock will do a live comedy special called Selective Outrage on Netflix this Saturday, and there are rumors that he may be addressing the infamous Will Smith slap at the Oscars last year.
Netflix will air the event live on Saturday, March 4 at 10 PM eastern.
Rock, 58, has yet to address the Smith incident in detail, but there’s reason to believe that he will give some insight – and some jokes – about the eerily strange situation that happened almost a year ago.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The special will be filmed at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore and will be his second gig with Netflix. The first one was called Chris Rock: Tamborine and debuted in 2018.
Are you interested in hearing Chris Rock’s side of the story? Or is it already too late and no one cares!?
RELATED: Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock
RELATED: Chris Rock At Risk Of Being Canceled For Nicole Brown Simpson Joke
The Latest:
- Tyre Nichols May Have A Skate Park Named In His Honor In Sacramento
- Chris Rock May Address Will Smith Slap in Live Netflix Special
- 90s Style Trends To Step Up Your Wardrobe
- Cincinnati: Rainy Weather In The Tri-State Today
- Lizzo: Hugs A Crying Fan At Her Milan Show
- ‘What’s Your Point’ With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams: Will The Supreme Court Shoot Down Student Loan Debt Relief?
- Video Shows Memphis Cops Beating Black Inmate To Death, Family Demands Justice
- Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Off White
- Kerry Washington Is A Stunner In Latest Instagram Photos
- Chaka Khan Doesn’t Need To Be On Any List To Validate Her Career; Here’s Why
Chris Rock May Address Will Smith Slap in Live Netflix Special was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: Gunfire Sparks A Police Chase In Evanston
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Cincinnati: 17 Year Old Shot In Bond Hill
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Ohio City Council President, Five Others, Arrested For Human Trafficking