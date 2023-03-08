HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Rotimi: And His Wife Vanessa Mdee Are Parents Again

Rotimi: And His Wife Vanessa Mdee Are Parents Again

Congratulations to Rotimi and his fiancee Vanessa Mdee on the birth of their second child.

The two revealed the birth of the second child, Imani Enioluwa Akinosho, who was born earlier this month.

“I still can’t wrap my mind around to announce the beautiful birth of my daughter,” said Rotimi in an Instagram post. “I’m overwhelmed with love

today.”

 

The two had their first child, Seven, in September 2021.

  • What were the feelings you had when your child was born?

