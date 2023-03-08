Rotimi: And His Wife Vanessa Mdee Are Parents Again

Congratulations to Rotimi and his fiancee Vanessa Mdee on the birth of their second child.
The two revealed the birth of the second child, Imani Enioluwa Akinosho, who was born earlier this month.
“I still can’t wrap my mind around to announce the beautiful birth of my daughter,” said Rotimi in an Instagram post. “I’m overwhelmed with love
today.”
The two had their first child, Seven, in September 2021.
- What were the feelings you had when your child was born?
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: Gunfire Sparks A Police Chase In Evanston
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati: 17 Year Old Shot In Bond Hill
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating A South Cumminsville Shooting
-
Ohio City Council President, Five Others, Arrested For Human Trafficking
-
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith & Jada During Netflix Live Show, Twitter Critiques The Slander