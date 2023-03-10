HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Kandi Burruss: Reveals ‘RHOA’ Resumed Filming After Drew Sidora Divorce [VIDEO]

Continued drama for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ made the cameras start rolling again.

Kandi Burruss hit the red carpet at the 2023 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, and she shared some BTS news about the reality show.

‘Extra’ spoke with Kandi, who revealed that cameras recently fired back up after wrapping Season 15 to capture the fallout from Drew Sidora and

Ralph Pittman’s divorce news. She added, “It was some other things that happened that you guys don’t know about… they wanted updates on… I

mean, we wrapped, but they still catching everything.”

When asked if she was shocked about the divorce news, Kandi answered, “I was simply because first of all, my husband and I just produced a

movie. It’s not out yet, but Drew is starring in it, and so Ralph was coming to set… checking on her… The last day of the play was Ralph’s birthday

and they came to New York to celebrate his birthday and to celebrate with us. The announcement came out… She did not say anything. I was like,

‘Wait, I just saw her yesterday and she didn’t mention this.’”

