Fa Sho Celebrity News

The Weeknd: Breaks Two Guinness Records, Find Out Which Ones!!!

The Weeknd: Breaks Two Guinness Records, Find Out Which Ones!!!

Published on March 22, 2023
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The Weeknd is Guinness World Records’ “most popular artist.”

The Starboy Canadian crooner is the first artist to reach 100 million monthly Spotify listeners. Guinness certified the huge feat to the New York Post.

He won Spotify’s 2015 most streamed album and Billboard’s Hot 100’s most consecutive weeks in the Top 10 by a solo male artist in 2016. “Blinding Lights,” his 2020 megahit, also set a global record.

The Weeknd soared above Taylor Swift, who has 80.3 million monthly listens on Spotify.

  • Which artist do you stream the most?

 

RELATED TAGS

don juan fasho The Weeknd

More from 100.3
Close