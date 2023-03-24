JAY-Z’s: Net Worth Soars Over $2 Billion

JAY-Z reportedly has a net worth of an astounding $2.5 billion, extending his lead as the richest rapper alive.
Forbes provided a “real-time” update of Hov’s net worth on Friday (March 24), Hov was ranked as the 1,203rd richest person on the planet.
With $216.1 billion, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault tops that list. Forbes estimates JAY-net Z’s worth at $2.5 billion, almost doubling last year’s $1.4 billion.
The publication hasn’t explained the large increase, although it’s likely due to the rap mogul’s successful sale of his D’USSÉ cognac brand. Bacardi, D’USSÉ’s parent firm, bought Jigga’s 50 percent interest for $750 million in February.
- What would you do with $2.5 billion?
