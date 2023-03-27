Rihanna’s: Driver’s Car Allegedly Stolen Outside Her Home

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rihanna’s house has been the scene of another unwanted guest; the thief simply showed up and drove off with one of her driver’s cars.

According to law enforcement, late last week, RiRi’s driver drove up to her home in L.A., left the keys in the ignition, and left the car running while going inside to get something. Big mistake!

According to reports, the 2012 Audi sedan was gone when the driver returned outside. He assumes that someone jumped in and ran off with it.

It’s unknown if Rihanna was home at the time of the incident. LAPD is investigating the matter, and for now, it seems the thief has made a clean escape.