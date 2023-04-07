Black Tony and some friends had to ensue some “get back” on the Atlanta SkyView Ferris Wheel and its management. Needless to say, he’s too tired from the crazy night to come in to work.
Catch more of Black Tony on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, weekdays 5-9am ET/6-10am CT.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Black Tony Tells About His Revenge Night at the SkyView Ferris Wheel was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Cincinnati: 2 Juveniles Arrested After A Pursuit Over The Rhine
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]
-
Easter Egg Express 2023
-
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week