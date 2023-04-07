Fitness goes well beyond diet and exercise! With April being Stress Awareness Month, Maria gives three ways to boost your mental health.
No. 1. Social Media Breaks
A 2021 study found that just one week of limiting social media improves well-being by aiding in better sleep.
No 2. Breathing Exercises
Have you ever heard the phrase “just take a deep breath”? This technique is highly recommended by therapists, and for good reason. Taking control of your breathe actually helps you interrupt and redirect the flow of your emotions.
No. 3. Starting A Gratitude Journal
Try writing 10 things you’re grateful for. Forcing yourself to pay attention to the things you take for granted is sure to boost your mood and remind you of daily sources of pleasure.
Listen below:
Mind Body Business: Maria More Gives 3 Ways To Boost Your Mental Health [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
