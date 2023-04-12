Cincy

Cincinnati: A Double Stabbing In East Price Hill

Published on April 12, 2023

Here was a double stabbing in the East Price Hill.

According to Fox 19

It started about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Grand Avenue.

One of the victims ran over to Hawthorne Avenue nearby, police say.

Both victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

 

