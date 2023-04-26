This isn’t a Tiny Fey movie review, but a look at the toxic culture of mean girl behavior from adolescence to adulthood.
Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.
~
Get your Smart Funny & Black merch here!
For more content, subscribe to our Youtube and Patreon!
Small Doses Podcast ‘Side Effects of Mean Girls’ | EPISODE 269 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Cincinnati: The Entire Cincinnati Area Is Under Red Flag Warning
-
Cincinnati: A Crash On 275 Shutdown The Freeway This Morning
-
Ohio: Plane departing from airport lands safely after catching fire
-
Cincinnati: A Mother Missing Daughter Found Dead She Needs Answers
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
-
Cincinnati: Duke Energy Bill To Increase This Summer