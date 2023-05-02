The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Giannis Antetokounmpo And The Definition Of Failure: A Debate

Published on May 2, 2023

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

We all know how much it sucks to fail at something, but never should you consider it to be a negative in the least bit.

Let’s take Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as an example for his inspiring reaction to being asked whether or not his team “failed” after getting sent home by Miami Heat recently during the NBA Playoffs. Take a look below:

 

Amanda and JeremiahLikeTheBible each gave a rather unique insight on if Giannis was right — spoiler alert: he most certainly is! —  and they even made sure to let us know what an actual fail looks like. Braids and hairstyles in Tyler Perry films? “She’s Your Queen To Be” being left out of Coming 2 America? Chingy in general?! Hot takes all through and through!

Get a lesson on failure below from your good friends at The Amanda Seales Show:

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo And The Definition Of Failure: A Debate  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

