LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like your Duke energy bill will go up in June.

Via Fox19

The increased monthly rate is due to rising fuel prices that were set during a wholesale auction in February.

“This is something that we do not have control over,” Duke Energy Spokesperson Casey Kroger explained in April. “Duke Energy does not generate our own power in the state of Ohio, so legally, we have to go out to these auctions and procure the energy on behalf of our customers.”