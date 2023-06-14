CLOSE
Evelyn Lozado Returns to “Basketball Wives”
The Denver Nuggets aren’t the only basketball franchise winning.
Basketball Wives has officially been renewed for an 11th season, and some of its key players will return for the upcoming season.
After sitting out a season, Evelyn Lozada and her usual teammates like Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, Brooke Bailey, and Shaunie Henderson, will be back for the new season.
The new seasons will tackle sisterhood, growth, and hard times. Season 11 of Basketball Wives premieres this fall.
- What would be the title if you and your friends got together for a reality show?
More from 100.3
-
Cincinnati: Duke Bill To Go Up In June
-
Cincinnati: A Man Snuck Into Church And Robbed The Deacon
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
DC Young Fly Thanks Fans, Asks For Privacy In Wake Of Partner Jacky Oh’s Death
-
2 Alligators Spotted Loose in Ohio, 1 Still Missing
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter