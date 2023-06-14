LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Evelyn Lozado Returns to “Basketball Wives”

The Denver Nuggets aren’t the only basketball franchise winning.

Basketball Wives has officially been renewed for an 11th season, and some of its key players will return for the upcoming season.

After sitting out a season, Evelyn Lozada and her usual teammates like Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, Brooke Bailey, and Shaunie Henderson, will be back for the new season.

The new seasons will tackle sisterhood, growth, and hard times. Season 11 of Basketball Wives premieres this fall.