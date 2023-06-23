Cincinnati: A Father Charged With 9 Counts Of Aggravated Murder

A father was charged with 9 counts of aggravated murder for killing his three kids.
Via Fox19
- Nine counts of aggravated murder
- Eight counts of kidnapping
- Four counts of felonious assault
The boys, ages 3, 4, and 7, were shot with a Marlin Model HC .22 Rifle, according to the court documents.
Doerman “confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of Victims involved for several months,” a detective with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint.
Records do not reveal a motive.
-
Cincinnati: A Man Snuck Into Church And Robbed The Deacon
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Win Tickets to Kings Island & Soak City!
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
-
Cincinnati: A 21 Year Old Killed On I-75 In Car Crash
-
I-76 Road Rage Shooting Suspect Arrested