Cincinnati: A Father Charged With 9 Counts Of Aggravated Murder

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A father was charged with 9 counts of aggravated murder for killing his three kids.

Via Fox19

Nine counts of aggravated murder

Eight counts of kidnapping

Four counts of felonious assault

The boys, ages 3, 4, and 7, were shot with a Marlin Model HC .22 Rifle, according to the court documents.

Doerman “confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of Victims involved for several months,” a detective with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint.

Records do not reveal a motive.