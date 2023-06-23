Listen Live
Cincinnati: A Father Charged With 9 Counts Of Aggravated Murder

Published on June 23, 2023

A father was charged with 9 counts of aggravated murder for killing his three kids.

Via Fox19

  • Nine counts of aggravated murder
  • Eight counts of kidnapping
  • Four counts of felonious assault

The boys, ages 3, 4, and 7, were shot with a Marlin Model HC .22 Rifle, according to the court documents.

Doerman “confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of Victims involved for several months,” a detective with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint.

Records do not reveal a motive.

 

