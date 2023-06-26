Listen Live
Patti LaBelle: Forgot The Words During Her Tina Turner Tribute

Published on June 26, 2023

Patti LaBelle Pays Tribute to Tina Turner With Soul-Stirring 2023 BET Awards Performance
Patti LaBelle forgot the words to Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best” during the BET Awards tribute to the iconic singer, but she had a reason for it.
“What if I can’t see… the words… I don’t know?” LaBelle, 79, ad-libbed early into the song, clearly squinting to see the teleprompter situated in the back of the theater.

One video shared on Twitter showed that the teleprompter containing the lyrics was blocked by audience members. “I’m tryin,” expressed LaBelle.
LaBelle’s struggle was one of the few issues in the three-and-a-half-hour show. The awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with several fast-paced performances.
  • Do you think Patti LaBelle should’ve learned the words prior to the performance?

