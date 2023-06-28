Listen Live
Ne-Yo: Custody Battle Heats Up With His Ex Girlfriend

Published on June 28, 2023

Ne-Yo’s Ex-Girlfriend Demands Child Support As Custody Battle Heats Up
Sade Bagnerise has responded to Ne-Yo’s custody request. Radar Online reported that Bagnerise wants primary custody of their two children and immediate monthly child support.
She agreed to joint legal custody so Ne-Yo can have a say in their children’s lives. He would get visitation every other weekend and alternate holiday parenting time.

Ne-Yo requested a DNA test for one of Bagnerise’s children in his previous filing. He confirmed that the first child is his. She didn’t address the demand but mentioned that “[Ne-Yo] is the father of their children.”
In February, he finalized his divorce from Crystal Renay and paid nearly $2 million to settle everything. Renay is taking one of their four Georgia homes, and Ne-Yo is covering $20,000 for moving expenses. He also will give Renay $150,000 for a new car and will pay $12,000 monthly for child support, cover school expenses, and give $3,000 monthly for alimony for three years.
Ne-Yo and Renay will share custody and agreed not to introduce romantic partners to their children without approval from the other party or if they’re engaged/married.
  • What are your thoughts on child support?

