Black Health 365: Black Men And The Power Of Vulnerability

To highlight Men’s Health Month this June, the Black Health 365 podcast welcomes Rock-T, QuickSilva and DJ King Tutt for a comprehensive discussion about men’s health.

The Power of Vulnerability

Host Britt Daniels and the group share stories about how they came to appreciate the power of vulnerability. They highlight the progress being made in allowing men, Black men, to be vulnerable without fear of being judged. They each recall being taught the opposite as young men.

“Over the last few years I’m really proud to see that so many Black men are open to talking about mental illness … I’m honored to see that we are all in a space where we can talk about these things openly and not feel judged,” says QuickSilva, DJ, radio personality and serial entrepreneur. “Being vulnerable does not make you a weak man. I know that now.”

“As Black men, we need to be comfortable talking about our pain. You can’t heal unless you talk about it,” says Virginia on-air personality DJ King Tutt.

Wellness and a Strong Foundation

Rock-T learned that any wellness journey must begin with a strong foundation.

“You either win or you learn. Ain’t no such thing as losing. If you think you’re a failure [because] you tried to do something and failed at it, you’ve already lost the game. You just learned what to do or what not to do next time. But it all starts with that foundation and that strong mental stability,” says the DISH NATION host.

“If you’re afraid of failure, you’re not ready for success,” QuickSilva adds.

Having a strong foundation helped King Tutt overcome trauma, hardship and anger. “If you get your mind right, your body will follow. And that was the one thing I had to teach myself, how to think right, then I could start doing right,” he says.

COVID Lockdown and Mental Health

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on mental health is undeniable, no matter who you are. The men discuss how they were impacted as they were forced to slow down their busy lives during lockdown.

“COVID made me realize that mentally I was not okay,” says QuickSilva. “Quarantine opened my eyes up that I had some work to do mentally.”

“COVID forced me to become a better version of myself,” says Rock-T.

Helping and Healing

As each guest found their respective paths to health and wellness, host Britt Daniels also shares his journey.

“I was a fat nerdy kid that watched anime and played video games all day. I still watch anime and play video games. But now I lift weights,” he says.

A Navy SEAL recommended that he try yoga for stress relief. Daniels describes this as his first brush with vulnerability. “Yoga became my vehicle for self understanding,” he shares.

This led him to discover his purpose: helping others. Now a wellness consultant and curator, Daniels teaches modalities of healing to people of color. “Healing is an ongoing process,” he says.

The men admit that they don’t go to the doctor as often as they should, but they acknowledge the importance of checking in and knowing what’s going on with their bodies.

Dig deeper. Listen to the full episode of Black Health 365 here.

