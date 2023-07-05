Ice-T: Snaps On Critics Over Wife Coco’s Racy July 4th Pic

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ice-T responded to criticism of wife Coco Austin’s Fourth of July photos.

The couple celebrated Independence Day in Arizona on Tuesday, with Coco posting revealing photos on Instagram.

She wore a red vest and white G-string, holding two US flags while showing off her famous derrière to the camera.

“If you have a problem with Coco… Why do you still Follow her??? Weirdo sh_t,” he wrote. Several fans questioned why she would post in such a sexy way as a mother. Ice-T took the time to respond to one user, saying, “Go do some situps b__ch!”