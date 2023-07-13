Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Diddy: Wants To ‘Elevate The Black Economy’ With Empower Global

Diddy: Wants To ‘Elevate The Black Economy’ With Empower Global

Published on July 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Diddy Wants To ‘Elevate The Black Economy’ With Empower Global
Diddy launches a new marketplace for “Black businesses and cultures worldwide.”
Puff shared a video on Instagram discussing his new business venture, Empower Global.
Diddy (real name Sean Combs) said inspiring change is important, but “we need to unite and support each other to succeed.”
Comb’s platform launch follows the end of a profitable partnership with UK liquor brand Diageo. The rapper filed a lawsuit against Diageo, accusing them of racist actions.
  • What do you think about Diddy’s “Empower Global?”
  • Do you think it will work to bring more money into the Black community?

RELATED TAGS

diddy

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close