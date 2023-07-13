LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Diddy Wants To ‘Elevate The Black Economy’ With Empower Global

Diddy launches a new marketplace for “Black businesses and cultures worldwide.”

Puff shared a video on Instagram discussing his new business venture, Empower Global.

Diddy (real name Sean Combs) said inspiring change is important, but “we need to unite and support each other to succeed.”

Comb’s platform launch follows the end of a profitable partnership with UK liquor brand Diageo. The rapper filed a lawsuit against Diageo, accusing them of racist actions.