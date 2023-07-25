Listen Live
Cincinnati: Historic Grand Opening Of The Cincinnati Black Music Walk OF Fame

Published on July 25, 2023

The Grand Opening of the Cincinnati Black Music walk of fame was epic.

Cincinnati County Commission president and founder of The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Alicia Reece and celebrity friends were in attendance at Black Music Month at the Andrew Brady Center.

Our sister station 101.1 The Wiz’s Nationally Syndicated radio personality Kyle Santillian from the Morning Hustle Morning show was in attendance.

2022 Inductee DJ Hi-Tek was there.

L.A. Reid was in the house. James Brown Daughter gave a heart felt speech.

P-Ann And The All Star Band and the Ohio Players gave a great performance.

There were over 4,000 people in attendance.

 

1: The Deele, featuring LA Reid and Babyface,

2: Louise Shropshire

3: Philippe Wynne

4: The Godfather of soul, James Brown

 

