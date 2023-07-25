Latto: First Rapper To Score Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 In 2023

CLOSE
Latto is the first rapper in 2023 to top the Billboard Hot 100.
The Atlanta native’s “Seven” collab with BTS’s Jungkook debuted at number one on this week’s Hot 100.
Billboard said the song reached the top spot with 21.9 million streams, 6.4 million in airplay, and 153,000 digital and CD singles in its opening week.
It’s the first No. 1 single for Latto and Jung Kook. Latto’s previous best was “Big Energy” in April 2022, which reached number three. “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto’s collab with Cardi B, is also on the Hot 100 at number 42. Latto posted photos on Instagram: one pretending to wipe tears, another blowing a kiss, with the caption, “#1.’
- Are you surprised that Latto is the first rapper to top the Billboard chart?
- What do you think of Jungkook and Latto’s new song, “Seven?’
