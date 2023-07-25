Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Latto: First Rapper To Score Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 In 2023

Latto: First Rapper To Score Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 In 2023

Published on July 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Latto is the first rapper in 2023 to top the Billboard Hot 100.
The Atlanta native’s “Seven” collab with BTS’s Jungkook debuted at number one on this week’s Hot 100.
Billboard said the song reached the top spot with 21.9 million streams, 6.4 million in airplay, and 153,000 digital and CD singles in its opening week.
It’s the first No. 1 single for Latto and Jung Kook. Latto’s previous best was “Big Energy” in April 2022, which reached number three. “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto’s collab with Cardi B, is also on the Hot 100 at number 42. Latto posted photos on Instagram: one pretending to wipe tears, another blowing a kiss, with the caption, “#1.’
  • Are you surprised that Latto is the first rapper to top the Billboard chart?
  • What do you think of Jungkook and Latto’s new song, “Seven?’

RELATED TAGS

first rapper TO

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close