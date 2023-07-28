Bambi Celebrates Her Divorce From Lil Scrappy In A Sexy Little Black Dress

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Adiz ‘Bambi’ Benson got together with her girls to celebrate her divorce from rapper Lil Scrappy in a sexy strapless little black dress that screamed Black Barbie.

Bambi Is Back Outside

‘LHHATL’ reality star Bambi is getting her groove back after going through a public split from her husband, Lil Scrappy. The model’s friends threw her a divorce bash to honor her new journey, and the beauty entrepreneur showed up to the party snatched! She wore a mini black dress that showed her long, flawless limbs. The rapper complemented her frock with matching opera-length gloves, oversized sunglasses, and bejeweled ankle-strap sandals. She wore her hair in a high, blonde ponytail cascading down her shoulders. Bambi’s makeup was done perfectly, featuring a soft glam look and popping pink lips.

Bambi posted the fly picture with the caption, “Next time I go outside ima tell my friends … “please don’t post anything” cuz honey …. .” Her text referred to her girls Erica Mena and Sierra Gates, who confronted Lil Scrappy about his and Bambi’s martial issues. “Go easy on my friends ’cause they were emotional too during that time. It was upsetting for them to see me in such a fragile state,” the artist said about her friends in an Instagram Live. She admitted that while she wished things could have been handled differently, she understands that her friends were taking up for her.

Bambi’s divorce party comes on the heels of Lil Scrappy’s divorce soiree. On Instagram Live, the “BamLanta” lyricist stated that having a divorce party was somewhat “sad.” Still, she eventually embraced it and continued celebrating with her loved ones throughout the night. “I was like, oh my gosh, this is a divorce party. This is weird. But then we went to another party afterward, a little after party. And I was like, my friends and family are out here with me, so let’s have a good time,” said Bambi.

