Prince’s Ex Wife To Release An “Intimate Memoir”

Mayte Garcia announced her “intimate” tell-all memoir titled ‘The Most Beautiful’, about her life and four-year marriage to Prince will be released in April 2017, near the one-year anniversary of the musician’s death.

Carla Hayden On Makes History

History was made on today after Carla Hayden was sworn in as the first African American and woman appointed as the librarian of Congress.

President Barack Obama nominated 64 year old Hayden, from Tallahassee, Florida, for the position in February to fill the vacancy left by James Billington, who resigned last September.

“I will be honored to build on the legacy and accomplishments of my predecessors in this position to be part of a continuing movement to open the the treasure chest that is the Library of Congress even further, and to make it a place that can be found and used by everyone,” Hayden said in an official statement.

Oprah Loses $117 Million

The media mogul and 10% owner of Weight Watchers has seen $117 million in wealth vanish as shares of the company have crashed 66%. The value of the company has dropped $1.2 billion in value since the peak hit after Winfrey came on board.

Lady B’s Entertainment buzz: Oprah Loses $117 Million was originally published on oldschool1003.com

Written By: Lady B Posted September 14, 2016

Also On 100.3: