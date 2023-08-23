Cincinnati: Reds Elly De La Cruz Make History

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cincinnati Reds player Elly De La Cruz continues to make history.

via Fox19

De La Cruz became the fastest player in MLB history to reach 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

He accomplished the milestone in 64 games.

Seven-time MVP Barry Bonds held the record previously. Bonds reached 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 65 games.

Congrats young man keep doing your thing!