A$AP Rocky Steps Out for Coffee After Welcoming Baby No. 2 with Rihanna

While out for an afternoon excursion, A$AP Rocky was spotted refueling with coffee.

On Tuesday afternoon (August 29), the “Fashion Killa” rapper and new father of two sipped on his cup of joe as he ran errands in Los Angeles.

Rocky wore black gym shorts and a zip-up sweatshirt for his outing. The rapper hasn’t been seen out since the birth of his second child with partner Rihanna.

The couple’s son, RZA, was born in May 2022. They have yet to confirm the name of their second son, but Rocky teased that the name starts with an “R.”