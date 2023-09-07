100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Samuel Jackson To Play US President In New Project

Samuel L. Jackson will star in the new action movie “Beast.”

He will play the US President.

Joel Kinnaman will also star in the project.

Deadline states, “The film’s title refers to its subject: a presidential limousine nicknamed ‘The Beast’ by the Secret Service. The impenetrable tank is stocked with grenades, shotguns, armor plating and bullet- and bombproofing.”

They add that details about the project were finalized before the strike.