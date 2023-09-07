Samuel Jackson To Play US President In New Project
Samuel L. Jackson will star in the new action movie “Beast.”
He will play the US President.
Joel Kinnaman will also star in the project.
Deadline states, “The film’s title refers to its subject: a presidential limousine nicknamed ‘The Beast’ by the Secret Service. The impenetrable tank is stocked with grenades, shotguns, armor plating and bullet- and bombproofing.”
They add that details about the project were finalized before the strike.
- Who else should be cast in this movie?
-
Cincinnati: A Car Was Driving On The Sidewalk In Westwood
-
Cincinnati: Roselawn Shooting Under Investigation
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
FANTASIA & JOE Winning Weekend
-
Win Tickets to The Soul II Soul Tour
-
Al Roker And Craig Melvin Take Days Off After ‘Today’ Show Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus