Michelle Obama Continues To Wow Us With New Education Initiative

Michelle Obama is not only fighting childhood obesity these days. She has a new initiative and it’s all about getting more students on track to attend college.

According to the Associated Press, the First Lady is joining President Barack Obama’s efforts to boost the nation’s college graduation rate. The goal is to have highest percentage of college graduates by 2020.

“No matter what the president does, no matter what your teachers and principals do, or whatever is going on in your home or neighborhood, the person with the biggest impact on your education is you,” Mrs. Obama told students at Bell Multicultural High School in Washington, D.C. this week. “It’s going to take young people like all of you across the country stepping up and taking control of your education.”

“I’m here today because I want you to know that my story can be your story,” she added. “The details might be a little different, but so many of the challenges and triumphs will be just the same.”

Officials say the First Lady is coordinating her efforts with Education Secretary Arne Duncan.

