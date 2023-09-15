Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Bow Wow: Has Two Regrets In Life Despite His Fame & Success

Bow Wow: Has Two Regrets In Life Despite His Fame & Success

Published on September 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Bow Wow Has Two Regrets In Life Despite His Fame & Success

On Thursday (September 14), Bow Wow shared on Instagram how disappointed he was about missing out on typical teenage joys.

“Just woke up…thinking to myself like DAMN MAN…I NEVER BEEN TO PROM NOR COLLEGE,” he wrote. “I WANNA PLEDGE SO BAD, I WISH I WAS APART OF A FRATERNITY.”

He continued: “YALL THINK I’M LUCKY BECAUSE OF MY LIFESTYLE, BUT I REALLY WANT WHAT Y’ALL HAVE [side eye emoji].”

Bow Wow’s desire to live a “normal” life follows his recent admission that he took his little son to his first football game.

  • What childhood activity did you miss out on?

 

RELATED TAGS

bow wow FAME

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close