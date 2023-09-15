Bow Wow Has Two Regrets In Life Despite His Fame & Success
On Thursday (September 14), Bow Wow shared on Instagram how disappointed he was about missing out on typical teenage joys.
“Just woke up…thinking to myself like DAMN MAN…I NEVER BEEN TO PROM NOR COLLEGE,” he wrote. “I WANNA PLEDGE SO BAD, I WISH I WAS APART OF A FRATERNITY.”
He continued: “YALL THINK I’M LUCKY BECAUSE OF MY LIFESTYLE, BUT I REALLY WANT WHAT Y’ALL HAVE [side eye emoji].”
Bow Wow’s desire to live a “normal” life follows his recent admission that he took his little son to his first football game.
- What childhood activity did you miss out on?
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
