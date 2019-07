2016 Trick Or Treat Times For the Tri-State Area

It’s almost that time of year to hit your favorite neighborhoods in our area, not in a clown costume, to get all the Halloween candy you can! Here is a breakdown of what days and trick or treat times are for 2016.

Ohio

October 22nd

Bridgewater Falls Shopping Center 2:00-4:00pm

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing!

October 31st

Aberdeen 6:00-7:30pm

Addyston 6:00-8:00pm

Anderson Township 6:00-8:00pm

Batavia 6:00-8:00pm

Blue Ash 6:00-8:00pm

Cheviot 6:00-8:00pm

City of Cincinnati 6:00-8:00pm

Cleves 6:00-8:00pm

Colerain 6:00-8:00pm

Columbia Township 6:00-8:00pm

Deer Park 6:00-8:00pm

Delhi Township 6:00-8:00pm

Evendale 6:00-8:00pm

Fairfax 6:00-8:00pm

Fairfiled 6:00-8:00pm

Fiarfield Township 6:00-8:00pm

Forest Park 6:00-8:00pm

Glendale 6:00-8:00pm

Goshen Township 6:00-8:00pm

Green Township 6:00-8:00pm

Green Hills 6:00-8:00pm

Hamilton 6:00-8:00pm

Indian Hill 6:00-8:00pm

Liberty Township 6:00-8:00pm

Lockland 6:00-8:00pm

Loveland 6:00-8:00pm

Maderia 6:00-8:00pm

Maineville 6:00-8:00pm

Manchester 6:00-8:00pm

Mariemont 6:00-8:00pm

Miami Township (Hamilton) 6:00-8:00pm

Middleton 5:30-7:00pm

Milford 6:00-8:00pm

Monroe 6:00-8:00pm

Montgomery 6:00-8:00pm

Mt. Healthy 6:00-8:00pm

Newtown 6:00-8:00pm

North Bend 6:00-8:00pm

Norwood 6:00-8:00pm

Pierce Township 6:00-8:00pm

Reading 6:00-8:00pm

Silverton 6:00-8:00pm

Springfield Township 6:00-8:00pm

Sycamore Township 6:00-8:00pm

Union Township 6:00-8:00pm

Westchester 6:00-8:00pm

Winchester 6:00-7:30pm

Woodlawn 6:00-9:00pm

Kentucky

October 29th

Crestview Hills Town Center 11:00-1:00pm

October 31st

Alexandria 6:00-8:00pm

Bellevue 6:00-8:00pm

Burlington 6:00-8:00pm

Cold Spring 6:00-8:00pm

Covington 6:00-8:00pm

Cresent Springs 6:00-8:00pm

Crestview Hills 6:00-8:00pm

Dayton 6:00-8:00pm

Edgewood 6:00-8:00pm

Erlanger 6:00-8:00pm

Fort Mitchell 6:00-8:00pm

Fort Thomas 6:00-8:00pm

Fort Wright 6:00-8:00pm

Newport 6:00-8:00pm

Southgate 5:30-7:30pm

Indiana

October 31st

Aurora 6:00-8:00pm

Lawrenceburg 6:00-8:00pm

Rising Sun 6:00-8:00pm

2016 Trick Or Treat Times For the Tri-State Area was originally published on www.wiznation.com