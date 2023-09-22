Cardi B: Is Taking A Break From Social Media

To stay away from the drama, Cardi B has decided to take time off from social media.
“I feel like people on social media are f’n crazy, and I feel like they’re going to drive me crazy,” said Cardi during a Twitter Spaces conversation. “I just
have to get the f**k off this sh*t.”
Earlier in the day, she showed love to her husband for their anniversary, and users believed she was “throwing shade.”
The belief is that the back-and-forth with users from the post brought her to her decision.
- How do you keep your sanity when dealing with social media?
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL OFFICIAL CONTEST
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
Al Roker And Craig Melvin Take Days Off After ‘Today’ Show Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus
-
Ohio Media School
-
Smell Something Weird Near Avon Lake? Here’s What It Is