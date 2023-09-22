Cardi B: Is Taking A Break From Social Media

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

To stay away from the drama, Cardi B has decided to take time off from social media.

“I feel like people on social media are f’n crazy, and I feel like they’re going to drive me crazy,” said Cardi during a Twitter Spaces conversation. “I just

have to get the f**k off this sh*t.”

Earlier in the day, she showed love to her husband for their anniversary, and users believed she was “throwing shade.”

The belief is that the back-and-forth with users from the post brought her to her decision.