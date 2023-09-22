Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cardi B: Is Taking A Break From Social Media

Cardi B: Is Taking A Break From Social Media

Published on September 22, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

To stay away from the drama, Cardi B has decided to take time off from social media.

“I feel like people on social media are f’n crazy, and I feel like they’re going to drive me crazy,” said Cardi during a Twitter Spaces conversation. “I just

have to get the f**k off this sh*t.”

Earlier in the day, she showed love to her husband for their anniversary, and users believed she was “throwing shade.”

The belief is that the back-and-forth with users from the post brought her to her decision.

  • How do you keep your sanity when dealing with social media?

RELATED TAGS

A break cardi b don juan fasho From is social media Taking

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close