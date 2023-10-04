Diddy Predicts Hip Hop’s Next Billionaires
Diddy recently shared his opinion of which hip-hop players have the chance to reach billionaire status like himself and Jay-Z.
He said, “Nipsey Hussle, to me, was that young Puff version. But one person that I can say right now is Travis Scott. I can relate to how he’s
diversifying his portfolio and really understanding how to take it to the next level.”
He continued, “I also think Yung Miami from the City Girls. She reminds me of Oprah with the endless possibilities that she has as far as her clothing
line, television shows, performances, live podcasts.”
He added, “I really respect both of their hustles and see them being able to break through.”
- Which other hip-hop artists do you think will reach billionaire status?
-
Cincinnati: What Will Happen If There’s a Government Shutdown
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
Just Right Construction & Lawn Care Service, LLC
-
Al Roker And Craig Melvin Take Days Off After ‘Today’ Show Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus
-
Cash Out! Joe Burrow Agrees To Deal Becoming The Highest Paid Player In NFL History
-
Man in custody after barricading himself at Tanger Mall in Sunbury