Diddy Predicts Hip Hop’s Next Billionaires

Diddy recently shared his opinion of which hip-hop players have the chance to reach billionaire status like himself and Jay-Z.

He said, “Nipsey Hussle, to me, was that young Puff version. But one person that I can say right now is Travis Scott. I can relate to how he’s

diversifying his portfolio and really understanding how to take it to the next level.”

He continued, “I also think Yung Miami from the City Girls. She reminds me of Oprah with the endless possibilities that she has as far as her clothing

line, television shows, performances, live podcasts.”

He added, “I really respect both of their hustles and see them being able to break through.”