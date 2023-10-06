Beyoncé: Shares Sweet Tribute To Megan Thee Stallion

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé Shares Sweet Tribute to ‘H-Town Sister’ Megan Thee Stallion

Beyoncé is gonna have Megan Thee Stallion ugly crying again.

Queen B wrote on her Instagram on Thursday: “My H-Town sister, thank you for gracing the RENAISSANCE TOUR,” referring to the time the rapper joined her on stage on September 23 to sing their “Savage (Remix)” duet, which won the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Rap Song.

Beyoncé concluded, “Until next time,” in the caption of a carousel of photos of Megan and herself taken at Houston’s NRG stadium, showing the two performing in coordinated camouflage print outfits with studs and glitter.

In one picture, Beyoncé can be seen dancing around a pole atop a tank while Megan strode around the platform wearing a camouflage helmet and a pair of thigh-high boots with an army design on them.