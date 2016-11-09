President Obama calls Trump to congratulate him and invite him to the White House

President Obama Congratulates Donald Trump On His Election Win Over Hillary Clinton

In the aftermath of Donald Trump‘s presidential election win, Barack Obama had to do the unthinkable. Call Donald Trump, congratulate him, and invite him to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave for a formal sit down.

According to CNN, the President and the President-elect will sit down and chop it up on Thursday. President Obama will address the nation in regards to the transition of power Wednesday.

Written By: Sam Sylk Posted November 9, 2016

